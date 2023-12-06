Menu
Property economist isn't expecting house buying frenzy

Property economist Tony Alexander. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The number of people keen on investing in residential property has declined and property economist Tony Alexander isn’t expecting a rush of investors back into the market under the new government.Talking on the Sharesies Shared Lunch podcast, Alexander pointed to his latest Portfolio Investment Survey and said 8% of investors say they will put more money into residential property.“If we go back to the same time a year ago, that was sitting at a net 16%,” he said.Interest ratesHigh-interest rates are a key factor.Last week, the...
