Queenstown hotels hit $300-a-night, Auckland flat

Brent Melville
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The resort is filling up what rooms it has, though many have capped occupancy. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Thu, 04 Aug 2022
A return to winter tourism, the weaker New Zealand dollar and limits on room numbers saw average Queenstown hotel rates crack $300-a-night for the first time ever last month.Room rental data released by Colliers International shows rental revenue earned per occupied room per day was at $305.49 last month, 23% more than the July 2019 rate of $248.20.That's well ahead of the recorded rate at Wellington's hotels which were at an average of $226.76 and Auckland accommodation, in third place, at $193.69. Overall revenue per available ro...

Markets Market Close
Investors cheered by Briscoe's optimism for rest of the year
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The NZX50 was buoyed by companies offering reliable dividends. 

Law & Regulation
ERA: Wright family's sacking of midwives unjustified
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

 Birthing Centre Ltd, which is owned by the Wright Family Foundation, was found to have unjustifiably dismissed six of its midwives.

Listed Companies
Michael Stiassny to join 2 Cheap Cars owner's board
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The auto firm's board saw a mass exodus last month.

David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

