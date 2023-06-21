Menu
Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week

A lack of listings and rampant seasonal demand has pushed up Queenstown-Lakes rentals. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Queenstown-Lakes saw its median weekly rental surge by a fifth to hit $750 last month, its highest level since February 2020, according to Trade Me’s rental price index.The region’s pricing is being impacted by resurgent post-pandemic demand, particularly from seasonal and tourism workers, and a shortage of listings. A scan of Trade Me’s auction site on Wednesday yielded only 11 results, ranging from $500 a week for a one-bedroom flat in Frankton to $1,500 for a four-bedroom home on Kelvin Peninsula.Nationally, the rental...
Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares
Politics

Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
Policy

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation

The order was made on Wednesday morning at the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 10:44am
Mt Cardrona Station banks on $1.45m fixed-priced baseline
Property

Developers have signed $50m worth of sales to the high-country housing development.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Ruapehu ski season may hinge on government intervention
Property

Ruapehu ski season may hinge on government intervention

Creditors have vetoed a proposed bailout of the North Island ski operations.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023
Interest rate 'sweetener' helps healthcare investment go down
Property

Interest rate 'sweetener' helps healthcare investment go down

Vendor interest 'rebates' help property deals get over the line.

Brent Melville 19 Jun 2023
Herb garden to yield 6.5% into new Centuria agri offer
Primary Sector

Herb garden to yield 6.5% into new Centuria agri offer

The ASX-listed property group backs growth prospects of Superb Herb.

Brent Melville 16 Jun 2023