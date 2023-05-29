Menu
Radius scraps final dividend

Within six months of acquisition, Matamata Country Lodge had already delivered a valuation uplift of $4.3m. (Image: Radius Care)
Mon, 29 May 2023
New Zealand’s smallest listed aged care and retirement village specialist, Radius Residential Care, posted a 10% rise in revenue to $146.3 million for the year to March 31, but turned in a net loss of $2.1m due to property revaluations and higher interest costs.Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 32% to $14.2m.The board declared no final dividend for the 2023 financial year. Shareholders did receive an interim dividend of 0.7c per share.Chief executive Andrew Peskett said: “With...
