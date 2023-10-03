Menu
Rocket Lab takes over SailGP manufacturing facility

Rocket Lab will retain most of the staff working at the Warkworth-based facility. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Staff reporters
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
Rocket Lab is taking over the lease on a Warkworth-based manufacturing complex from SailGP Technologies as the materials manufacturer gets set to relocate to the United Kingdom.Alongside its main work, building and maintaining catamaran boats for the SailGP racing league, the manufacturing arm of SailGP has been a supplier of composite materials to Rocket Lab for its Electron rockets.Rocket Lab will acquire the equipment housed in the 6,500 square metre facility and is retaining at least 90% of SailGP’s local staff, with around 55 em...
A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend

With most coming in at or only slightly above budget, they’re a rare exception. Why?

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Law & Regulation

Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint

A court has rejected a bid by the retired engineer to set aside a disciplinary hearing.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
