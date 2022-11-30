Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Ryman chair steps down for health reasons

Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Ryman Healthcare said its chair, Greg Campbell, is standing down for ongoing health reasons.“Mr Campbell is disappointed he has been unable to continue to lead this important company,” Ryman said in a statement.He will be replaced by Claire Higgins, who had been on the board since 2014, pending a formal process to nominate a successor.Campbell took over in January from David Kerr who had chaired Ryman since it listed in 1999.Higgins chairs REI Superannuation and GMHBA, a non-profit Australian health insurer.But she is perhaps best k...
Finance

RBNZ wants housing removed from its remit

Annual house price inflation peaked at more than 30% in November 2021.

Jenny Ruth 10:37am
Markets

Steel prices should stabilise; availability concerns fade

Nickel, iron ore and coal prices have started rising off their 2022 lows recently.

Jenny Ruth 10:00am
Media

School Road Publishing pulls print mags

The consumer magazine group has gone online. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:00am