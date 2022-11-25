Menu
Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka

Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka
An artist's impression of the $280m studios. (Image: Tilt Architecture)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Silverlight Studios has got the tick from the Queenstown Lakes District Council to get started on its mega film park outside Wānaka, bringing a taste of Paris ahead of the permanent $280 million studios.The district council signed off on the conditional plans for the temporary buildings and filming activities after it was granted approval by a ‘fast track’ panel last December. The park will eventually house sound stages, production facilities, with shooting locations replicating New York’s central park, Paris and Venice.S...
