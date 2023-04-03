Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Sold: This 729-square-metre Wānaka house on Mt Barker Rd sold for a record in late January. (Image: Colliers)

Asking prices for homes in the Central Otago and Lakes District hit a new high of $1.48 million last month, on the back of low stock levels and heightened interest from Aucklanders. That's created daylight between the region and its higher-priced peers. Auckland's asking price is now at an average of $1.06m, down 15.7% on last March's $1.25m, while Bay of Plenty asking prices dipped 12.5%, to an average of $890,311 from $1.02m 12 months before. Prices are also tracking up in the Coromandel – another lifestyle fa...