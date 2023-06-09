Menu
Sudima will anchor new $200m Wanaka resort

Getting in while the iron's hot. (Image: Kirk Roberts)
Brent Melville
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
A Sudima Hotel has been pencilled in as part of Wanaka’s planned $200 million Mount Iron Resort, which was publicly notified this week.The 132-room, five-level hotel is the centrepiece of an ambitious 1.87-hectare resort complex at the 160ha Three Parks site near Wanaka.It will also feature conference facilities, apartment and townhouse units, a backpackers and a winery.The proposed development, on the corner of Tim Wallis Dr and Sir Cliff Skeggs Dr, is being driven by Willowridge Developments, owned by Wanaka developers Allan and Elizabe...
Congestion charging love-in among politicians
Infrastructure

Congestion charging love-in among politicians

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge

The key question from here is what the future coverage path looks like.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

NZ and Australia's four finance and climate ministers join forces on climate change.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
