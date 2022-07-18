See full details
Tax dispute emerges over Tony Gapes’ Five Mile development

Tony Gapes' Five Mile development had been the subject of a dispute for some time (Photo: Five Mile)
Developer Tony Gapes has lost a tax dispute with businessman Craig Greenwood over Queenstown’s Five Mile project, a court judgment has revealed.Companies linked to Gapes and Greenwood had three sets of interrelated cases against each other over the Frankton retail and commercial hub.Greenwood’s Gateway had held the assets of the project as corporate trustee for Clearmont Queenstown, which was Greenwood’s entity, and for Victoria Street West Ltd, which was Gapes’. Victoria Street West is ultimately owned by Gapes’ R...

