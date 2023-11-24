Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

The sands of time may have finally run dry on timeshare

The sands of time may have finally run dry on timeshare
Queenstown Mews. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Timeshare, all the rage in the 1980s and seen as a cost-effective investment and 'no fuss' entry point into holiday home ownership, is a sunset industry today.Currently, there are less than 20 timeshare resorts in New Zealand, with owners – many having inherited their timeshare from parents or family members – concerned they’re being shut out of their own apartments by management companies who are renting out privately owned units to outside guests at market or Airbnb rates.In that respect, there's really one manag...
Origin top investor rejects Brookfield’s ‘low-ball’ new bid
Bloomberg

Origin top investor rejects Brookfield’s ‘low-ball’ new bid

AustralianSuper says the offer is below its estimate of Origin’s long-term value.

Bloomberg 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 24, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 24, 2023
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

More Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
How a bureaucratic cull could hit Wellington's CBD
Property

How a bureaucratic cull could hit Wellington's CBD

Much like the ongoing coalition talks for a new government, the jury is still out.

Brent Melville 23 Nov 2023
Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black
Retail

Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

The country's dominant online auction firm has been criticised for rate card hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Du Val claws costs out of software firm Invsta
Property

Du Val claws costs out of software firm Invsta

Invsta was building a platform for Du Val's mortgage fund investors. 

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023