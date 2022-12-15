Menu
Wellington council extends eligibility criteria for affordable housing

Housing affordability is a major issue for businesses in Wellington and their ability to attract and retain staff. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
A public-private sector partnership to deliver affordable housing in Wellington has extended its eligibility criteria. Rents in the capital are among the most expensive in the country, overtaking Auckland and restricting the ability of lower and middle income earners to live in the central city. Under former mayor Justin Lester, the Wellington city council helped develop the Te Kāinga programme, partnering with private developers to deliver affordable rental apartments. Developers are responsible for building development and main...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
