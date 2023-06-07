Menu
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act
The hearing took place in a Nelson court. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Victoria Young
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Read part one: Where in the world is Neil Barnes? here. For more than a decade, Neil Barnes was chief executive of Investment Services Limited (ISL), that provided management services for three Nelson-based property companies and did their chief executive functions. Late last month, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it had brought 51 charges against Barnes for theft by a person in a special relationship. It alleged he had taken more than $2 million from the companies over seven years. A warrant had been issued for his arre...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
Infratil to take ownership of One NZ and raise $850m

Infratil has announced a $1.8 billion bid to take almost all of One NZ's shares.

Staff reporters 9:27am
H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega
Closure of department stores reflects 'systemic' shift to big-box retail.

Brent Melville 06 Jun 2023
Where in the world is Neil Barnes?
The first of a two-part investigation: The hunt is on for a man suspected of fraud.

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 06 Jun 2023
Build-to-rent and social housing matches 'for sale' units
Build-to-rent seen as a way to "keep busy".

Staff reporters 05 Jun 2023
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023