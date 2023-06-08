Menu
Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’

Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Some investors are putting their life savings at risk by having a punt in the very lightly regulated 'wholesale' investment market.That’s in a market environment that allows consumer promotion of products that have no business being sold to people like retirees who rely on a regular income flow, market players say.In fact, New Zealand’s wholesale investor regime (WIR), which fell under the Securities Act 1978, specifically excluded “estate or interest in land for which a certificate of title can be issued”. ...
Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 07 Jun 2023
H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega

Closure of department stores reflects 'systemic' shift to big-box retail.

Brent Melville 06 Jun 2023
Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

The first of a two-part investigation: The hunt is on for a man suspected of fraud.

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 06 Jun 2023