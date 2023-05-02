Menu
Winter chill hits housing market, says Barfoot & Thompson

It's the first time prices have fallen below $1m since January 2021. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 02 May 2023
Auckland's biggest real estate company, Barfoot & Thompson, says the 473 homes it sold in April reflected a 38.2% drop on the month before and the lowest number of sales for the month in 22 years.Managing director Peter Thompson said that, based on the decline, winter had "come early" for the Auckland housing market. The agency sold 765 homes for March across its 83 offices, at a median price of $1.03 million.That declined by 2.9% to a median of $995,000 last month, the first time in 16 months the median price has fallen...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
Markets Market close

After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density
Infrastructure

The Christchurch developer is focused on density done well.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%
Property

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 01 May 2023
Liquidation for Black Robin Equity subsidiaries
Property

The wholesale property investment firm called in the liquidators on April 19.

Brent Melville 01 May 2023
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 28 Apr 2023