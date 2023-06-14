Menu
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The developer will bring 562 units on stream this year, despite storms. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Winton Land expects to report net profit after tax (NPAT) at the lower end of its $72.4 million to $82.4m guidance issued in February. The dual Australian and New Zealand stock exchange-listed residential developer had earlier said the new guidance, already a fifth down on its forecast of $98.9m issued in its offer document ahead of its listing in December 2021, was a result of delivery delays of pre-sold projects due to North Island weather issues.Winton's guidance didn’t include any fair value revaluations of its investment pro...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Asking prices down almost $100k, but flickers of life return
Property

The South Island is taking the lead, with asking prices starting to track back up.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Cabinet paves the way for proposed Ruapehu owners
Property

Cabinet has smoothed the way for two approved private bidders to take over ski operations at Mt Ruapehu, agreeing to write off prior government debts if the deal goes ahead and providing assurance the costs of removing "redundant" infrastructure will be covered if needed.This fol...

Staff reporters 12 Jun 2023
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals
Property

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 12 Jun 2023
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jun 2023