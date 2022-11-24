Act party wants to 'demolish' work visa rules

Act immigration spokesperson James McDowall says the government's immigration reset has failed. (Image: Act)

The Act party wants a major shake-up of the immigration system, saying it would “demolish” the government’s new work visa scheme.It also wants the auditor general to review Immigration NZ (INZ) and have its processes benchmarked against commercial banks because it believes that issuing visas is just like issuing a mortgage.“No bank would stay in business if it processed applications as sluggishly as Immigration NZ," said its policy document, which was launched by their immigration spokesperson, James McDowall, in Ha...