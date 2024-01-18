Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Public sector

Brook Barrington returns as acting chief of foreign affairs

Brook Barrington returns as acting chief of foreign affairs
Brook Barrington speaks at a dinner hosted by the governor general. (Image: crown copyright)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
Brook Barrington has been appointed as acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade while a replacement for outgoing chief executive Chris Seed is found.Seed was Barrington’s replacement when the latter moved from heading foreign affairs to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) in a 2018 reshuffle of public service chiefs.Barrington had his DPMC contract extended through to January 2025. However, he has been on leave since March for family reasons. He will take over at the foreign ministry, MFAT, on Feb 7.A lot o...
ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

There are arguments over whether a merger will reduce competition.

Ian Llewellyn 2:25pm
Infrastructure

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

The prosecution highlights the need for replacement ferries, union says.

Oliver Lewis 12:30pm
Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident
Law & Regulation

Big tech groups hit out at online news bill

Google described the NZ bill as “misconceived and risky”.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
Big tech groups hit out at online news bill

More Public sector

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards
Retail

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 17 Jan 2024
Govt needs to work hard to be ‘AI ready’
Technology

Govt needs to work hard to be ‘AI ready’

A report out of Oxford Insights ranks NZ poorly for government AI readiness.

Ben Moore 16 Jan 2024
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 12 Jan 2024
Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours
Public sector

Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours

Three new knights and two new dames include a leading Māori businesswoman. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 30 Dec 2023