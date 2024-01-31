Menu
Business of Government: marking your own homework, silo mentalities and more ...
The government's fiscal priorities aren't all black and white. (Image: Photosport)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
You can’t beat a public servant on a good day …The latest survey data on what people think of public servants suggests they’re generally considered trustworthy and trying their best for their fellow New Zealanders.But, no surprise, the public service is also thought to be hopeless at working as a team and quickly circles the wagons whenever a ball is dropped.The OECD suggested that our public service needs to be more customer-focused and, in the parlance of modern management, become learning organisations that take their feed...
Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants
Property

Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

The 5-star Intercontinental offers 139 upmarket rooms.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move

If the 2023 KiwiSaver transfer season was slower, it wasn’t for lack of competition.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move
Retail

Woolworths' goodwill write-down

Why did Woolworths write down nearly 70% of its goodwill?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Woolworths' goodwill write-down

NZ third least corrupt country but our halo is slipping
Public sector Global Reputation

NZ third least corrupt country but our halo is slipping

Our slow decline is attributed to a lack of confidence from the business community.

Denise McNabb 30 Jan 2024
Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey
Policy

Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

Public services need a 'learning loop' with their customers, say experts.

Jem Traylen 29 Jan 2024
Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected
Economy

Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected

Timing differences and higher tax revenues accounted for some of the improvement.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024
Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?
Policy

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 24 Jan 2024