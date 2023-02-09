Menu
National wants median wage rule for work visas scrapped

Builder's labourer and carpenter are the most popular work visa categories. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
The National party wants to scrap the requirement to pay migrant workers at least the median wage.National’s immigration spokesperson, Erica Stanford, told BusinessDesk she is confident the government will backtrack on the median wage requirement for the accredited employers' work visa that was introduced in July.Immigration minister Michael Wood hit back saying National has confirmed it's the party of low wage levels that cause the skill shortages it's complaining about.A key plank of the government’s immigration rebala...
