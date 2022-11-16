New public sector role for Rebecca Kitteridge

Rebecca Kitteridge will leave the SIS to become deputy commissioner at the Public Service Commission next year. (Image: NZME)

Staff reporters

Rebecca Kitteridge has been announced as the new deputy public service commissioner.Kitteridge, a qualified lawyer, has had a long career as a high-level public servant in New Zealand.She has been at the NZ Security Intelligence Service (SIS) as chief executive and director-general of security since 2014.In 2019, Kitteridge and Ray Smith of Ministry for Primary Industries were appointed by public sector commissioner Peter Hughes to lead a workplace culture programme in the public sector.Prior to that, she was the secretary of the cabinet from 2...