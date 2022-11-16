Menu
New public sector role for Rebecca Kitteridge

Rebecca Kitteridge will leave the SIS to become deputy commissioner at the Public Service Commission next year. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
Rebecca Kitteridge has been announced as the new deputy public service commissioner.Kitteridge, a qualified lawyer, has had a long career as a high-level public servant in New Zealand.She has been at the NZ Security Intelligence Service (SIS) as chief executive and director-general of security since 2014.In 2019, Kitteridge and Ray Smith of Ministry for Primary Industries were appointed by public sector commissioner Peter Hughes to lead a workplace culture programme in the public sector.Prior to that, she was the secretary of the cabinet from 2...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 2:50pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm