Ngāpuhi settlement fund to accelerate investments

Waitangi Day is just around the corner. (Image: Getty)

The investment fund set up to help prepay the eventual Treaty of Waitangi settlement with Ngāpuhi, Tupu Tonu, has committed almost a third of its $150 million as it approaches its second anniversary. Tupu Tonu generated a return of 5.5% on the $19m it had invested as at June 30 last year, kicking off its portfolio with the Meridian commercial building in Kerikeri, kiwifruit orchards in Maungatapare and Waipapa and its full entitlement of Zespri shares. Since then, the fund has bought a 300-hectare forestry block in Houto to be used as...