Cooking the Books Quizzes
Public sector

NZTA failed on promise to take down ads

Jem Traylen

Fri, 09 Sep 2022

NZTA failed on promise to take down ads
Board chair Brian Roche is responsible for ensuring NZTA complies with government guidelines. (Image: NZME)
The government’s transport agency told a complainant in May it would take down ads featuring local politicians before the election period began, but failed to do so.Four local body politicians (two Labour, two Greens), all of whom are standing again in the current election, have appeared in Facebook advertising by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), some less than two weeks before voting begins.The ads and related posts were also tagged with the politicians' names.It is generally accepted that an “election period” begi...

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

