NZTE helped land $2.9b in trade deals in 2022

The closing ceremony for Expo 2020 Dubai at Al Wasl Dome. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) helped secure $2.9 billion in trade deals in 2022, exceeding the top end of its target range by 45%.The crown agency had set a goal of $1.5b to $2b for the June 30, 2022, financial year. The $2.9b figure exceeded the $2.3b achieved in 2021 by 26%.NZTE’s 2022 annual report stated that North America recorded the highest deal total at $520 million, followed by East Asia with $400m. The agency reported a rise in annual recurring revenue deals, driven by NZ companies increasingly offering software a...