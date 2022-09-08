The Public Service Commission has published its response to the National party’s Official Information Act request concerning a complaint that the NZ Transport Agency’s advertising breached political neutrality.

Publication of the documents was expedited in response to questions asked by BusinessDesk.

In April, the Taxpayers’ Union complained to the Public Service Commission about NZTA’s “Road to Zero” campaign and Labour party politicians appearing in two of its Facebook ads.

The commission said they could not act until NZTA had a chance to respond to the concerns and advised the group to complain to the agency’s board, chaired by Brian Roche.

NZTA rejected the complaint but undertook to remove the ads before the election period began. The group complained again to the commission in May.

The documents include a commission email to NZTA chief executive Nicole Rosie, reiterating that the agency’s compliance with political neutrality and government advertising guidelines remained the responsibility of its board.

The commission only offered to provide advice on interpreting the guidelines in relation to the group’s complaint.

The documents also include internal emails among senior staff discussing how the neutrality principle should be interpreted.

National party spokesperson Simeon Brown has requested the public service commissioner investigate the advertising and whether the transport agency’s ability to comply with its political neutrality obligations.

Public service commissioner Peter Hughes told BusinessDesk he was now considering the matter and had no further comment at this stage.

More to come.