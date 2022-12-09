Menu
Public service needs to break down siloes
Head of the public service Peter Hughes says people's lives don't fit neatly into individual agencies' responsibilities. (Image: Public Service Commission)
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
The head of the public service says agencies must work harder to “overcome the siloes” and organise around what people actually need.In a report released on Thursday, public service commissioner Peter Hughes blamed the state sector reforms of the 1980s for the siloed mentality and said the public service was slow to step aside and let communities develop solutions that work for them.The report is a new requirement of the Public Service Act, which required the commissioner to report on the state of the public service at least every t...
