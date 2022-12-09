Menu
Science reforms a step in the right direction, say submitters

The Malaghan Institute is one of many organisations that submitted on Te Ara Paerangi. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
The government’s Te Ara Paerangi white paper on science funding has been largely welcomed by the research community and others, but is seen as light on detail.The white paper released on Tuesday criticised the siloed and competitive structure of New Zealand’s Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) and called for a system to set national research priorities.The government planned to lift total science funding, including from the private sector, from 1.4% to 2%, although that will still be below the 2.5% Organisation for Economic Cooperatio...
Listed Companies

Downer investigates possible fraud in A$40m mistake

A large maintenance contract has been running at a loss for almost four years. 

Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Economy

Construction companies lead liquidations

Of the 186 liquidations last month, 42 were from the construction sector. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra could be on track for one its highest dividends

This year’s dividend – if it comes in near the top of guidance – will be the highest in at least a decade.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

Technology

Cybersecurity 'expert' targeted in ransomware attack

A trans-Tasman IT consultancy is the entry point for a malicious attack risking government files.

Staff reporters 07 Dec 2022
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 07 Dec 2022
Technology

GCSB unit leads govt response to cyberattack

The response is at an early stage.

Staff reporters 06 Dec 2022
Technology

Thousands of coronial files compromised in cyber attack

The attack was on an IT services firm. 

Staff reporters 06 Dec 2022