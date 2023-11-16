Menu
Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas

BusinessDesk was recently informed of a plan to disestablish the census unit and merge it with the rest of the department. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
The Public Service Association union has criticised a proposal by Statistics New Zealand to make 39 staff redundant, saving $2.4 million in costs.The union said the restructuring proposed to make the workers redundant before Christmas was unveiled on Thursday with only a week provided to give feedback. It said the collection and analysis of statistics to support the needs of businesses, government, Māori and various organisations would be under threat if Statistics NZ proceeded with significant restructuring.According to Public Service Com...
