Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

The Auckland Business Chamber's Simon Bridges. (Image: NZME)

Tax cuts are low on the priority list for Auckland’s business people, compared to tackling crime and inflation, and ditching unpopular policies such as the Radio New Zealand-TVNZ merger and three waters.These are the findings from a survey of Auckland Business Chamber members, who are due to meet the new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, on Thursday – his first official engagement since being sworn into office.Chamber head Simon Bridges told BusinessDesk the survey findings were far from “doom and gloom” for the new prime m...