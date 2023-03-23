Menu
Allbirds hopes 'carbon zero' shoe will give company new wings

(Image: Allbirds)
Ella Somers
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Allbirds co-chief executive and ex-All White Tim Brown is trying to keep his New Zealand accent as strong as the roots he says his footwear apparel company Allbirds has in the country.From its Cuba Street, Wellington, beginnings to its ties in Silicon Valley, the company has had relative success and found niche fame worldwide, but particularly in the US, from its use of merino wool in its footwear.Brown tells BusinessDesk that Allbirds' journey so far has been a “long one” but the past seven years have been contributing to the v...
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Retail Free

Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'

The founder of Calocurb has found a natural alternative to anti-obesity drugs.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Energy

The hydrogen dream – a tale of two countries

Other countries are moving ahead in the hydrogen race, leaving NZ behind.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
