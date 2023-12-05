Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Australian restructure adds to 'NZ's butcher' $14.3m loss

Australian restructure adds to 'NZ's butcher' $14.3m loss
It's not 'sure as Hellers' anymore as company plunges to continued loss. (Image: Hellers)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Hellers Group widened its net losses to $14.3 million for the 12 months to June, from $7.6m for the 2022 year.The Australian-controlled sausage, bacon, ham and smallgoods producer – dubbed NZ’s butcher – pushed revenues to $399.6m for the year, up from $347.6m.Operating expenses jumped by more than $50m to $372.9m. The company’s finance and interest bill jumped by $12.9m to $31.4m, while its employment benefits payments climbed by $2m to $59m. The company employs about 660 people across its Manukau fa...
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
All options for Tower

More Retail

Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites
Finance

Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

Co-operatives Farmlands and Ruralco report 'challenging' times.

Riley Kennedy 04 Dec 2023
The giftcard list: who's been naughty or nice
Retail

The giftcard list: who's been naughty or nice

Consumer NZ warns consumers not to 'waste money' on short expiry gift cards.

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023
New CFO for Warehouse Group
Retail

New CFO for Warehouse Group

New CFO brings experience from South Africa and an MBA from Barcelona. 

Staff reporters 29 Nov 2023
Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan
Retail

Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan

Revenue was up, but so were expenses.

Staff reporters 28 Nov 2023