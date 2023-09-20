Menu
Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales

Rip Curl's sales were up 8.3% to $581.5m. (Image: KMD Brands)
Ella Somers
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
KMD Brands reported more than $1 billion in group sales in the 12 months ending July 31, reaching a new record for the outdoor and sports retailer in its first year of “uninterrupted trade” post-pandemic.KMD's group sales jumped 12.6% to $1.1b, up from $979.8m a year earlier.Chief executive and managing director Michael Daly said strong sales growth had been delivered across all “key” geographies. “Customers returned to shopping in stores, with retail store sales increasing 17.5%,” he...
