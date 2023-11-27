Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Gains in sales of apparel helped US retail sales on Black Friday climb from last year. (Image: WSJ)
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
By Suzanne KapnerRetailers aren’t just having trouble getting shoppers to buy sweaters and other holiday items this season. Store credit cards are also a tougher sell.The cards, which typically can only be used at a particular chain, have been a lucrative source of revenue for retailers as merchandise sales have slowed. But the stream is drying up as Americans carry fewer cards and increasingly finance purchases with buy now, pay later providers. Interest rates surpassing 30% on some retailers’ credit cards aren’t helping...
NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 55.42 points or 0.49% to 11,155.79.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Property

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Reduced portfolio valuation on back of property downturn, but retail growth "positive".

Brent Melville 3:15pm
Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 12:00pm
The economic minefield ahead for the govt

