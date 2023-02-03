Menu
Briscoes boosts sales 5.6%

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Briscoe Group has reported full-year sales of $785.9 million, up 5.6% on the previous year, with almost a fifth coming through online channels. The retailer expects a record net profit of over $88m when it announces full-year results and a final dividend later in March.Managing director Rod Duke said he was thrilled to announce another year of record sales and profit. “To achieve this considering the continued deterioration in economic factors impacting consumer confidence and subsequent retail spending is an outstanding achieve...
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Business

ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am