See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Retail

Countdown deal a stepping stone to a fair pay agreement for supermarkets

Jem Traylen

Jem Traylen
Thu, 03 Nov 2022

Countdown deal a stepping stone to a fair pay agreement for supermarkets
The collective agreement would offer wage increases of around 12% and a living wage of $23.65 an hour. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 03 Nov 2022
RELATED
A new national collective agreement for 18,000 Countdown workers is being hailed as the first step towards a fair pay agreement for all supermarkets.The ratification process is still under way, but First Union spokesperson Ben Peterson told BusinessDesk the vote is clearly in support of the deal offered by employers.The deal for a two-year collective agreement would see wage increases of around 12%, a starting living wage of $23.65 an hour, better sick leave and pandemic leave, and a commitment to working collaboratively on urgent security and...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Murdoch plots New Zealand return
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

Industry sources say News Corp has already started looking for journalists to cover New Zealand news.

Listed Companies
A2 Milk gets green light to export to the US
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The US Food and Drug Administration says A2 Milk can now sell infant milk formula products into the United States. 

Technology
Research into antibiotic resistance, giant fake carrot receive Marsden Fund grants
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The winners of this year's $77.4m Marsden Fund awards for blue-sky research run the gamut from hard science to cultural research into taniwha and the socio-historical effects of Paeroa's giant L&P bottle.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.