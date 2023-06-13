Menu
Countdown hits the brakes on AA Smartfuel partnership

Countdown director of loyalty Mark Wolfenden. (Image: Countdown)
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
Countdown has told customers that its partnership with AA Smartfuel will come to an end early next year.The supermarket giant has been an AA Smartfuel partner since 2016, but from early 2024 it will replace that partnership with its own yet-to-be-revealed loyalty programme for its Onecard members, which will offer more “personalised value and experiences”.In a statement, Countdown said the partnerships with AA Smartfuel had provided Kiwi customers with millions of discounts and rewards in the past seven years.Countdown’s direc...
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 11:35am
