Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

WasteCo raises $4.3m in placement, signals retail offering to come

WasteCo raises $4.3m in placement, signals retail offering to come
Nothing goes to waste. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
WasteCo raised $4.32 million from new institutional, family office and wholesale investors, selling 66.5m shares at 6.5 cents each.That’s a discount to the 7.5 cent price the shares traded at before being halted on Monday, but they held up when trading resumed on Tuesday, opening at 7.3 cents. “Proceeds from the placement will be applied to assisting with funding for both existing growth and acquisition opportunities as they arise,” the company said in a statement. The waste management firm has continued to roll up s...
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Net migration eases off in April
Bloomberg

Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 11:35am
Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance