Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’

How Countdown Richmond will look with the new Woolworths signage. (Image: Countdown)
Ella Somers
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
The man who helped transform Telecom into Spark and Vodafone to One New Zealand says Countdown rebranding for a second time is an unusual but not unexpected move.Boutique agency twoviews' director, Andrew Stone, told BusinessDesk that Countdown’s decision to change its name back to Woolworths was a “major deal”.While it was a surprise, it also contained a degree of logic, he said.“It’s not like they’re going back to a bad name.”Stone was a former chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi and has...
