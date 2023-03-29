Fixing skills shortages top of hospo wishlist

The refrain remains the same. (Image: DepositPhotos)

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand’s workforce is front and centre of an election manifesto urging would-be decision-makers to fix immigration policy and link it more closely with education initiatives. The industry group released its own election-year manifesto on Wednesday as it seeks to bend the ear of politicians before promises are made and budgets are locked in. Restaurant Association of NZ (RA) chief executive Marisa Bidois said the hospitality sector is one of the nation’s biggest, contributing $14 billion t...