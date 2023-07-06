Menu
Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island

Foodstuffs South Island's $3.4b in sales were driven primarily by food price inflation. (Image: Foodstuffs)
Ella Somers
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Food price inflation might be pinching consumers where it hurts but it helped bolster Foodstuffs South Island’s latest financial result.In the co-op’s 2023 annual report published on Tuesday, chair Russell Mckenzie said annual sales for the co-op increased 6.9% to $3.41 billion.This was driven primarily by food price inflation, he said.The return of domestic and international tourism to key markets in the second half of the co-op’s financial year also helped Foodstuffs South Island deliver a “solid” performanc...
