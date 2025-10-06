Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Gourmet ice cream company out of flavour as sales melt; capital sought

Gourmet ice cream company out of flavour as sales melt; capital sought
Domestic sales of the company’s main product, G’nature gourmet ice cream, fell by nearly 100%. (Image: Getty/Supplied)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Annual accounts filed three months late by gourmet ice cream manufacturer Allied Faxi New Zealand Food Co paint a grim picture of escalating losses. Efforts are also afoot to either extend a loan or ask its banker (HSBC) or another lender for new working capital of around $12 million.Domestic sales of the company’s main product, G’nature gourmet ice cream, along with other dairy foods, fell by nearly 100% while exports to China fell 37.5% in the year to Dec 31, 2024.As a result, the majority Chinese-owned company, operating out of a...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

More Retail

Warehouse chief says layoffs on table amid profitability dearth
Retail

Warehouse chief says layoffs on table amid profitability dearth

Margin pressure is compounding analyst concerns that cuts can only cut so deep.  

Gregor Thompson 03 Oct 2025
Retail outlook 'tough and unpredictable': Warehouse Group
Retail

Retail outlook 'tough and unpredictable': Warehouse Group

The group's operating earnings dropped from $28.9 million to $1.3m.

Gregor Thompson 02 Oct 2025
Crispy $10m payday for ACC in RBD buyout
Retail

Crispy $10m payday for ACC in RBD buyout

The tasty takeaway comes after it built up Restaurant Brands' stake in recent months. 

Gregor Thompson 02 Oct 2025
Restaurant Brands takeover price 'solid', analysts say
Retail

Restaurant Brands takeover price 'solid', analysts say

The price is at a 27% premium to Craigs’ target price.

Gregor Thompson 01 Oct 2025