Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First

Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
The Warehouse is still waiting for the Commerce Commission to get back to it about Sanitarium briefly cutting off its Weet-Bix supply and might find an ally in New Zealand First’s coalition agreement.The coalition agreement between NZ First and the National party – which sits alongside a separate National/Act agreement – includes a provision that both parties will explore options to strengthen the powers of the grocery commissioner, to improve competitiveness, and address the lack of a third entrant to break up the supermarket...
NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news
NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 55.42 points or 0.49% to 11,155.79.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Reduced portfolio valuation on back of property downturn, but retail growth "positive".

Brent Melville 3:15pm
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 12:30pm
Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 12:30pm
Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black
Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

The country's dominant online auction firm has been criticised for rate card hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 17 Nov 2023