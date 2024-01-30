Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail
The Wall Street Journal

Inside the competition for the world’s richest shoppers

Inside the competition for the world’s richest shoppers
The Louis Vuitton boutique in the Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton sales are still growing, but not at the turbocharged pace of recent years. (Image: Andrei Antipov/Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
By Suzanne KapnerIn December, about 20 people sipped Champagne at Lincoln Centre's David H. Koch Theatre as members of the New York City Ballet rehearsed the Nutcracker. The attendees toured backstage and chatted with the dancers before decamping to Bad Roman, a glitzy Italian restaurant in Columbus Circle, for dinner.They were all guests of Mytheresa, an online luxury retailer that has two stores in Germany.A new era of one-upmanship has taken hold in luxury shopping, where retailers and brands are vying to outdo each other to attract and...
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Primary Sector

Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers
Infrastructure

Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

Regulator points to possible shortages of supplies and skilled workers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

More Retail

Woolworths' massive NZ supermarket writedown
Retail

Woolworths' massive NZ supermarket writedown

The writedown follows claims NZ supermarkets are uncompetitive.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jan 2024
Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill
Retail

Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill

Analysts say there are signs the jeweller is gaining market share.

Victoria Young 23 Jan 2024
ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jan 2024
Wellington business gets its mojo back
Retail

Wellington business gets its mojo back

 More than 30 retail leases for sites in the capital's CBD were signed last year.

Jem Traylen 19 Jan 2024