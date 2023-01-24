Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Kiwi Property said it had 25 million customer visits at Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base. (Image: Kiwi Property)

The return of foot traffic at Kiwi Property Group’s mega shopping centres such as Auckland’s Sylvia Park and Hamilton’s The Base helped generate a record $1.7 billion of sales at those precincts last year. The country’s biggest retail landlord said sales at the shopping centres were at a record high, with 25 million customer visits at Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base, and customers spending $200m in December alone. That sales performance was 26% higher than in 2019, although consumer prices also increased 13....