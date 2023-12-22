Menu
KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

KMD Brands' performance has been worse than expected. (Image: Kathmandu)
Brent Melville
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Retailers shouldn’t expect much cheer in their Christmas stockings on Monday, with 2024 heralding a soft period for consumer spending on the back of high household debt, growing credit arrears and a likely jump in unemployment. Investment house Forsyth Barr says retailers can expect a “messy year” ahead as fixed-rate mortgages are still rolling onto higher rates and mortgage rate relief will "take time" to materialise.Analysts Margaret Bei and Paul Koraua said the gloomy prognosis could be tempered by the slight...
a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait
Primary Sector

Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30

Repeals and 90-day trials the last business in parliament this year.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far
Finance

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 19 Dec 2023
0% beers are the best-selling products for two NZ craft breweries
Retail

Non-alcoholic craft beers are flying off the shelves.

Cécile Meier 15 Dec 2023
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 12 Dec 2023
Plastic flashes as retail card spending perks up in November
Retail

Retailers are cautiously optimistic.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023