McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

The 2022 McLaren GT Let's Go says it's giving away, parked at Auckland's Park Hyatt last year. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
A nearly $400,000 car supposedly being given away by an alcohol company appears to still be for sale two days before the end of a promotion. Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered company operating from the Gold Coast didn’t directly address the ownership issue when contacted by BusinessDesk but said it looked forward to completing the promotion and giving away the 2022 McLaren GT in the coming week. The company, which has used influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to advertise the promotion, has extend...
Markets

Ryman Healthcare ends week up 18%

Ryman's share price jump has injected some positivity into the aged-care stock.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 4:05pm
Election 2023

Robertson goes list-only for the election

The finance minister wants to focus on the economic challenges ahead.

Jem Traylen 3:30pm

