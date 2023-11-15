Menu
McLaren winner takes court action against Let's Go

The 2022 McLaren GT at the Park Hyatt in Auckland, where Let's Go held its glitzy launch party for the promotion. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
A Hokitika farmer named as the winner of a nearly $400,000 supercar is taking court action against the alcohol company behind the giveaway.On Jan 30, Let’s Go Beverages announced Michael Edwards had won the promotion it was running for customers who purchased a bottle of its $159 gold flake vodka. The prize? A 2022 McLaren GT.ResaleDespite extending the giveaway deadline multiple times and other issues with the promo, Let’s Go and its youthful director, Australian man Kody Jenkins, posted a video showing the handover...
Property

Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

The property investment group offers a 13% annual return on the refurbished site.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets

Sanford's squid game

The listed fishing company looked for them but didn't find them.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
More Retail

Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds
Retail

The Warehouse might finally have timed its grocery run right.

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Retail

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 09 Nov 2023
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Finance

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 09 Nov 2023
Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years
Retail

The Warehouse believes the merger will take away competition.

Ella Somers 07 Nov 2023