No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits

The unions have a hot and spicy relationship. (Image: Restaurant Brands)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Competing class actions accusing Australian Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants of short-changing staff over their 10-minute breaks look set to battle it out before taking on the fast-food operators. New Zealand’s Restaurant Brands, through its Australian QSR division, is among companies named as respondents in separate statements of claim by Shine Lawyers and Gordon Legal.Both law firms have kicked off class suits on behalf of KFC workers claiming they didn’t receive a 10-minute break they were entitled to under national agreem...
