NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

NZ Sugar will appear in the Auckland district court on July 19. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The Ministry for Primary Industries has accused New Zealand Sugar Co of knowingly or recklessly selling tainted sugar.That’s amongst seven charges laid against the maker of Chelsea Sugar, relating to the 2021 recall of the company’s sugar that was contaminated with lead.NZ Sugar will appear in the Auckland district court on July 19 where the sugar company is expected to enter a plea, said Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) food safety acting deputy director general, Jenny Bishop, in an emailed statement.The seven charges –...
