NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
Manufacturers say they're switching to low silica products. (Image: AGB)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Neither Mitre 10 or Placemakers will follow the lead of Australian-owned competitor Bunnings in removing engineered stone products from their shelves.That was after Bunnings, owned by Wesfarmers, this week confirmed it will stop selling engineered stone by the end of this year across its 310 Australian and 42 New Zealand stores. The products are mainly used for kitchen and bathroom benchtops.Because they contain about 90% naturally occurring silica, they have been linked to lung cancer and respiratory silicosis as part of the manufacturing...
